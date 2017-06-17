Targeting immune cells that help tumo...

Targeting immune cells that help tumors stay hidden could improve immunotherapy

Researchers have discovered a clue that could unlock the potential of immunotherapy drugs to successfully treat more cancers. The findings were made in mice and showed that targeting a sub-population of immune cells called regulatory T cells could make the drugs more effective.

