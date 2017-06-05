Symposium to honor microbiologist Sol Spiegelman, present new work in biological sciences
In honor of University of Illinois microbiologist Sol Spiegelman and his work in recombinant DNA technology, the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology is hosting the symposium "The Enduring Legacy of Sol Spiegelman" from October 20-22, 2017. The symposium will feature a public lecture and a series of plenary talks.
