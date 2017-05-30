Study: Virus likely contributed to 20...

Study: Virus likely contributed to 2014 Toledo water shutdown

It's been three years since toxic blooms on Lake Erie contaminated the tap water in Toledo and forced the city to shut down its water supply for several days. Now, a new study says a virus may have played a role in the crisis.

Chicago, IL

