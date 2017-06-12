Study explores factors, patterns that...

Study explores factors, patterns that predict use of restrictive feeding for children

In the preschool years, children begin to learn from their environment about self-regulation--both in regards to food choices and how to deal with their emotions. When children don't learn effective self-regulation skills during those early critical years, studies have shown they may be at a greater risk of becoming obese.

