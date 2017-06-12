Study emphasizes importance of molecu...

Study emphasizes importance of molecule in maintaining balanced immune system in the gut

A healthy gut requires a molecule called gp96 to train the immune system to tolerate food and normal microbes, report researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina in the May 19, 2017 issue of Scientific Reports . The study emphasizes the importance of gp96 in maintaining a balanced immune system in the gut.

