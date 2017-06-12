Student Nathan harvests success

A pioneering new technique using CT scanning technology commonly found in hospitals to examine wheat has been developed by a Dromore student. The work of Aberystwyth University undergraduate Computer Science student Nathan Hughes will help scientists to develop new types of wheat which can thrive in a changing climate.

