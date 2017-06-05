Something vicious is killing dogs across the U.S.
Pooches in the United States are under attack, and authorities are scrambling to get a handle on the problem before it gets worse. Dog owners across the United States are being attacked by the sudden emergence of a nasty threat to their beloved pets, and authorities are trying to get the situation under control as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC