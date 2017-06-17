Scientists identify cause, possible t...

Scientists identify cause, possible treatment for life-threatening gut condition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Science Daily

Investigators have discovered a genetic cause and potential treatment strategy for a rare immune disorder called CHAPLE disease. Children with the condition can experience severe gastrointestinal distress and deep vein blood clots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) 4 hr None 27
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 26 Nemesis 221,490
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May '17 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,626 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC