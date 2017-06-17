Scientists identify cause, possible treatment for life-threatening gut condition
Investigators have discovered a genetic cause and potential treatment strategy for a rare immune disorder called CHAPLE disease. Children with the condition can experience severe gastrointestinal distress and deep vein blood clots.
