Scientists find new kind of antibiotic buried in dirt

Scientists have discovered a new kind of antibiotic - buried in the dirt. Tests in animals show that it is effective against drug-resistant bacteria, and it could lead to desperately needed treatments for deadly antibiotic-resistant infections.

