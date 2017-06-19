Scientists find genetic underpinnings...

Scientists find genetic underpinnings for eczema

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, affects millions of people in the United States. While there is yet no cure for the condition and its causes are not fully understood, new research has uncovered some of its genetic underpinnings, bringing us closer to discovering novel therapies.

