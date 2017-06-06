Scientists Closing in on One-Shot Lif...

Scientists Closing in on One-Shot Lifetime Flu Vaccine

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Australian scientists are reporting a breakthrough in developing a one-shot flu vaccine that could offer lifetime protection against the virus. University of Melbourne researchers said such a vaccine is now "on the horizon," as a result their discovery of flu-fighting white blood cells in the nose that could stop the virus from traveling from the nasal passages to the lungs, the Medical Xpress reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 2 Dogen 221,450
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC