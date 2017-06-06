Scientists Closing in on One-Shot Lifetime Flu Vaccine
Australian scientists are reporting a breakthrough in developing a one-shot flu vaccine that could offer lifetime protection against the virus. University of Melbourne researchers said such a vaccine is now "on the horizon," as a result their discovery of flu-fighting white blood cells in the nose that could stop the virus from traveling from the nasal passages to the lungs, the Medical Xpress reports.
