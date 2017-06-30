Safe under ACA, some fear future with...

Safe under ACA, some fear future with pre-existing conditions

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Cheasanee Huette, a 20-year-old college student in Northern California, is worried. Two years ago, knowing she was protected by the Affordable Care Act's guarantees of coverage for preexisting conditions, she decided to find out if she carried the same genetic mutation that eventually killed her mother.

Chicago, IL

