Resistance to Last-Ditch Antibiotic Has Spread Farther than Anticipated
Eighteen months ago, a gene that confers resistance to colistin - known as an 'antibiotic of last resort' - emerged in bacteria from pigs in China. Since then, the resistance gene, called mcr-1 , has been found around the world at an alarming rate, according to several presentations at the American Society for Microbiology meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, last week.
