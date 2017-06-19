Researchers use long-read genome sequencing for first time in a patient
Stanford scientists have used a next-generation technology called long-read sequencing to diagnose a patient's rare genetic condition that current technology failed to diagnose. Euan Ashley and his collaborators used long-read genome sequencing to diagnose a rare condition in a Stanford patient.
