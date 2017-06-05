Researchers uncover protective mechan...

Researchers uncover protective mechanism of rotifers that may have implications for aging research

Rotifers are tough, microscopic organisms highly resistant to radiation and repeated cycles of dehydration and rehydration. Now Irina Arkhipova, Irina Yushenova, and Fernando Rodriguez of the Marine Biological Laboratory have discovered another protective mechanism of this hardy organism: the Terminons.

