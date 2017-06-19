Researchers uncover genetic gains and...

Researchers uncover genetic gains and losses in Tourette syndrome

Researchers have identified structural changes in two genes that increase the risk of developing Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary motor and vocal tics. The study, published in the journal Neuron , was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke , part of the National Institutes of Health.

Chicago, IL

