Researchers trace origins of AML rela...

Researchers trace origins of AML relapse to rare therapy-resistant stem cells

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News

Leukemia researchers led by Dr. John Dick have traced the origins of relapse in acute myeloid leukemia to rare therapy-resistant leukemia stem cells that are already present at diagnosis and before chemotherapy begins. They have also identified two distinct stem-cell like populations from which relapse can arise in different patients in this aggressive cancer that they previously showed starts in blood stem cells in the bone marrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) 10 hr None 27
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 26 Nemesis 221,490
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May '17 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC