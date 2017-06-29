Researchers trace origins of AML relapse to rare therapy-resistant stem cells
Leukemia researchers led by Dr. John Dick have traced the origins of relapse in acute myeloid leukemia to rare therapy-resistant leukemia stem cells that are already present at diagnosis and before chemotherapy begins. They have also identified two distinct stem-cell like populations from which relapse can arise in different patients in this aggressive cancer that they previously showed starts in blood stem cells in the bone marrow.
