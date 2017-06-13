Researchers to improve genomic tools for study on organisms, including corals
A group of researchers has been selected by the U.S. National Science Foundation to work on genomic tools that may lead to better understanding of the relationship between gene function and the physical and functional characteristics of organisms. The program, known as Enabling Discovery through Genomic Tools, or EDGE, has been awarded 14 million U.S. dollars from the NSF's Biological Sciences Directorate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|bohart
|221,451
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC