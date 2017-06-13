Researchers to improve genomic tools ...

Researchers to improve genomic tools for study on organisms, including corals

A group of researchers has been selected by the U.S. National Science Foundation to work on genomic tools that may lead to better understanding of the relationship between gene function and the physical and functional characteristics of organisms. The program, known as Enabling Discovery through Genomic Tools, or EDGE, has been awarded 14 million U.S. dollars from the NSF's Biological Sciences Directorate.

