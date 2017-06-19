Researchers shed new light on a key player in brain development
Researchers at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston have shed light on how the developing brain ensures that connections between brain cells reach their intended destination but that they are also maintained during life-span. Like other networks, the brain contains regions that serve specific functions such as interpreting sensory information , controlling bodily movement or formation of memory, and so on.
Biology Discussions
