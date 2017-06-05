Researchers identify a key controller of biological machinery in cell's 'antenna'

IMAGE: This image shows first author Angela Arensdorf, Ph.D., and corresponding author Stacey Ogden, Ph.D., an associate member of the St. Jude Department of Cell and Molecular Biology. view St. Jude Children's Research Hospital molecular biologists have identified an enzyme that activates and "supercharges" cellular machinery that controls how cells become specialized cells in the body.

