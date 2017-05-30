Researchers find new way to block typ...

Researchers find new way to block type 1 diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Researchers at The Jackson Laboratory, Cyteir Therapeutics and collaborating institutions have found a way to protect beta cells from destruction -- achieving a longtime, elusive goal that could lead to therapies preventing type 1 diabetes . In healthy people, white blood cells make antibodies against pathogens or other invaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Al Caplan 221,449
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC