Researchers discover biological link between gut bacteria metabolism and obesity

22 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Cleveland Clinic researchers have uncovered a biological link between gut bacteria metabolism and obesity. The team showed that blocking a specific intestinal microbial pathway can prevent obesity and insulin resistance, as well as cause fat tissue to become more metabolically active.

