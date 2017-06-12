Research on crucial cutting enzyme maps sites of DNA damage in leukemias and other cancers
Researchers studying a DNA-cutting enzyme with a crucial role in regulating the structure of genes have discovered a broad role for its cutting activity in driving abnormal genetic rearrangements called translocations that cause cancer, including leukemias and solid tumors. The enzyme, type II topoisomerase, called TOP2, snips the DNA double strand to allow fundamental cellular activities to occur: transcription and replication .
