Reptile sex goes wild when things heat up, UC research finds
A University of Canberra-led research collaboration has discovered reptile's sex determination process can switch rapidly from one determined by chromosomes to one determined by temperature. The study, published on the cover of Nature, has proven climate-induced change of male bearded dragon lizards into females occurs in naturally occurring populations.
