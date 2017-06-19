Preschool Skills to Manage Emotions I...

Preschool Skills to Manage Emotions Important to Reduce Obesity

2 hrs ago

Emerging research suggests self-management skills to learn how to cope with the environment and manage emotions should begin during preschool years. Investigators found the skills are important because when children fail to learn effective self-regulation skills during those early critical years, studies have shown they may be at a greater risk of becoming obese.

Chicago, IL

