Preschool Skills to Manage Emotions Important to Reduce Obesity
Emerging research suggests self-management skills to learn how to cope with the environment and manage emotions should begin during preschool years. Investigators found the skills are important because when children fail to learn effective self-regulation skills during those early critical years, studies have shown they may be at a greater risk of becoming obese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|Al Caplan
|221,462
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC