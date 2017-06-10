A bioinformatics postdoctoral fellow position is available in the Laboratory of Dr. Sundari Chetty, in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University. The overarching goal of the lab is to improve the prospects of autologous cell replacement therapy and in vitro disease modeling for regenerative medicine with applications for neuroscience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.