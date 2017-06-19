Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Post-traumatic stress disorder occurs in 5-10% of the population and is twice as common in women as in men. Although trauma exposure is the precipitating event for PTSD to develop, biological and psychosocial risk factors are increasingly viewed as predictors of symptom onset, severity and chronicity.

