Plant compound found to be effective against drug-resistant HIV

A plant found throughout Southeast Asia traditionally used to treat arthritis and rheumatism contains a potent anti-HIV compound more powerful than the drug AZT, according to a new paper published in the Journal of Natural Compounds . The chemical, patentiflorin A, is derived from the willow-leaved Justicia , and was identified in a screening of more than 4,500 plant extracts for their effect against the HIV virus.

