Phase III Trial of PARP Inhibitor Shows First Evidence of Improved Outcomes in Breast Cancer
Chicago, IL, June 4, 2017 - The first phase III trial of a PARP inhibitor used to treat breast cancer reported promising data at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology . Mark Robson, MD , Clinic Director of the Clinical Genetics Service and medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center , led the multicenter, international trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
