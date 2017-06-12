Penn scientists develop computer model that better simulates how...
One area of research within mechanobiology, the study of how physical forces influence biological processes, is on the interplay between cells and their environment and how it impacts their ability to grow and spread. Many studies have shown that stiffness of the extracellular matrix, the fibrous network of collagen that surrounds cells, promotes cellular mobility; cells can get a better grip on stiffer surfaces and thus invade neighboring tissue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|From the beginning
|221,455
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC