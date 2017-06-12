Penn analysis finds genetic factors t...

Penn analysis finds genetic factors that could help identify men at...

14 hrs ago

An analysis of data from five major studies of testicular cancer has identified new genetic locations that could be susceptible to inherited testicular germ cell tumors. The findings, which researchers call a success story for genome mapping, could help doctors understand which men are at the highest risk of developing the disease and signal them to screen those patients.

