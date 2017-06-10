Patient-inspired research uncovers ne...

Patient-inspired research uncovers new link to rare disorder

Meeting a young patient with Zellweger syndrome, a rare, life-threatening genetic disease, started a scientific investigation that culminated with an unexpected discovery. The condition, also known as peroxisomal biogenesis disorder, had been linked only to lipid or fat metabolism.

Chicago, IL

