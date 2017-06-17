Pathway to 'rejuvenating' immune cell...

Pathway to 'rejuvenating' immune cells to fight cancers and infections

4 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

A new discovery of the mechanism of T cell exhaustion will lead to treatments to enhance immunotherapies against cancers and such viruses as HIV. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital immunologists have discovered how immune cells called T cells become "exhausted" -- unable to do their jobs of attacking invaders such as cancer cells or viruses.

