Pathology staff to refuse to perform urgent tests

14 hrs ago

Scientists at Bendigo Health will refuse to perform urgent microbiology testing after senior staff leave the laboratory tomorrow, due to concerns about the loss of specialist knowledge. The Medical Scientists Association of Victoria says the union has been advised by private pathology provider Australian Clinical Labs it intends to go ahead with the microbiologists' termination on Friday and is seeking an order to prevent the move before the Fair Work Commission this afternoon.

Chicago, IL

