Pathology staff to refuse to perform urgent tests
Scientists at Bendigo Health will refuse to perform urgent microbiology testing after senior staff leave the laboratory tomorrow, due to concerns about the loss of specialist knowledge. The Medical Scientists Association of Victoria says the union has been advised by private pathology provider Australian Clinical Labs it intends to go ahead with the microbiologists' termination on Friday and is seeking an order to prevent the move before the Fair Work Commission this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC