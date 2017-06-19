Paleo in Focus: Are we 'supposed' to drink cow's milk? It's the wrong question, says professor

'Paleo' fans argue that the dietary rot set in when we stopped hunting and gathering and started producing foods our bodies are not adapted to digest. But does the theory behind this approach hold water? Our hunter-gatherer ancestors certainly exercised a lot more than we did, and they weren't eating Twinkies, said Bruce German PhD, Professor of Food Chemistry at UC Davis and the Director of the Foods for Health Institute located in the Robert Mondavi Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.