Paleo in Focus: Are we 'supposed' to drink cow's milk? It's the wrong question, says professor
'Paleo' fans argue that the dietary rot set in when we stopped hunting and gathering and started producing foods our bodies are not adapted to digest. But does the theory behind this approach hold water? Our hunter-gatherer ancestors certainly exercised a lot more than we did, and they weren't eating Twinkies, said Bruce German PhD, Professor of Food Chemistry at UC Davis and the Director of the Foods for Health Institute located in the Robert Mondavi Institute.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|221,489
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
