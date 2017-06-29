Pain neuron may protect fungal inflam...

Pain neuron may protect fungal inflammation and bone destruction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Scientists have discovered unexpected functions of pain neurons, finding that they inhibit fungi-induced osteo-inflammation via the CGRP-Jdp2 axis. Pain neurons exaggerate inflammation of conditions like contact dermatitis and psoriasis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) 16 hr None 27
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 26 Nemesis 221,490
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May '17 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC