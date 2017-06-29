Pain neuron may protect fungal inflammation and bone destruction
Scientists have discovered unexpected functions of pain neurons, finding that they inhibit fungi-induced osteo-inflammation via the CGRP-Jdp2 axis. Pain neurons exaggerate inflammation of conditions like contact dermatitis and psoriasis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|None
|27
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC