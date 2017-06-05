Overriding the Urge to Sleep: Group o...

Overriding the Urge to Sleep: Group of neurons helps us stay awake when it matters

Caltech researchers have identified a neural circuit in the brain that controls wakefulness. The findings have implications for treating insomnia, oversleeping, and sleep disturbances that accompany other neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depression.

