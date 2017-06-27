Overlooked Water Loss in Plants Could Throw Off Climate Models
Errors in how scientists account for water loss from leaves may be skewing estimates of how much energy plants make through photosynthesis, according to the latest research. This in turn could jeopardize models of how individual leaves function and even of the global climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|None
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC