OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives Payment of 2.6 Million from Bpifrance ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics SA announces today that the Company has received a 2.597 million from Bpifrance following the completion of a milestone related to the company's collaborative program, EFFIMab, which is focused on evaluating OSE Immunotherapeutics' OSE-127 . This new milestone relates to the finalization of significant preclinical results for OSE-127 and translational data on the high expression of IL-7R in biopsies from patients with ulcerative colitis These data will be used to support the next clinical applications planned in inflammatory bowel diseases .
