Novel 3-D extracellular matrix for pr...

Novel 3-D extracellular matrix for predictive and effective breast cancer treatment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The ability of 3D matrix to maintain the cellular identity and heterogeneity of patient derived cancer tissues allow individualized breast cancer therapy approach. Credit: Lahja Martikainen, Pauliina Munne and Nonappa On average, more than 90 percent of the breast cancer drugs fail in clinical trials with real patients and each failed drug costs 1.4 billion euro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Regolith Based Li... 221,452
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC