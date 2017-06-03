New Microbiology Data Reinforce Activity of Paratek's Omadacycline...

New data presented today at ASM Microbe 2017 showed that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Phase 3 antibiotic omadacycline is highly active against common bacterial pathogens in acute skin and skin structure infections , respiratory tract infections , and the key bacterial pathogens responsible for urinary tract infections . The study evaluated the in vitro antibacterial activity of omadacycline against Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial isolates collected from patients with multiple infection types in the United States, Europe, and Israel medical centers participating in the 2016 SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program.

