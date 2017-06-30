New clues found to common respiratory...

New clues found to common respiratory virus

Read more: Washington University in St. Louis

Scientists have solved the structure of a protein that helps a common respiratory virus evade the immune system. The researchers have identified critical parts of the protein that could be targeted with drugs or vaccines, opening up the possibility of preventing or treating an infection that sickens thousands of babies and elderly people every year.

