New book on Synthetic Biology from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press today announced the release of Synthetic Biology: Tools for Engineering Biological Systems , available on its website in hardcover and eBook formats. Synthetic biology involves the rational design and construction of biological components and systems--from genetic elements and metabolic pathways to entirely new organisms.

