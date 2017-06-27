New book on Synthetic Biology from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press today announced the release of Synthetic Biology: Tools for Engineering Biological Systems , available on its website in hardcover and eBook formats. Synthetic biology involves the rational design and construction of biological components and systems--from genetic elements and metabolic pathways to entirely new organisms.
