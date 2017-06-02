Myriad Genetics Announces Results from a Large 2,000 Patient Clinical ...

Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced results from Study 005, a large 2,000 patient prospective study of the Myriad myRiskA Hereditary Cancer test, which will be featured in three poster presentations at the 53rd annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology . The data will be presented by research collaborators from University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Stanford University Cancer Institute.

