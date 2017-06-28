Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Now C...

Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Now Cause More Paralysis Than Wild Polio

Read more: National Public Radio

For the first time, the number of children paralyzed by mutant strains of the polio vaccine are greater than the number of kids paralyzed by polio itself. So far in 2017, there have been only six cases of "wild" polio reported anywhere in the world.

Read more at National Public Radio.

Chicago, IL

