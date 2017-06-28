Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Now Cause More Paralysis Than Wild Polio
For the first time, the number of children paralyzed by mutant strains of the polio vaccine are greater than the number of kids paralyzed by polio itself. So far in 2017, there have been only six cases of "wild" polio reported anywhere in the world.
