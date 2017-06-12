Mind-Body Practices Downregulate Inflammation-Related Genes

Researchers in the UK recently conducted a systematic review of over a decade's worth of clinical studies on the benefits of mind-body interventions such as various types of mindfulness , meditation , yoga, tai chi, and Qigong. This analysis, " What Is the Molecular Signature of Mind-Body Interventions? A Systematic Review of Gene Expression Changes Induced by Meditation and Related Practices ," was published June 16 in the journal Frontiers in Immunology .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.