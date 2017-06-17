Mice provide insight into genetics of autism spectrum disorders
The CHD8 gene is associated with some cases of human autism. A new study shows that mice with mutated CHD8 show defects in brain development and behavioral changes, and may give insight into genetic causes of autism spectrum disorders.
