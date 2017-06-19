Metabolic engineering of Bacillus subtilis fueled by systems biology: ...

Metabolic engineering of Bacillus sub...

By combining advanced omics technology and computational modeling, systems biologists have identified and inferred thousands of regulatory events and system-wide interactions of the bacterium Bacillus subtilis, which is commonly used both in the laboratory and in industry. This dissection of the multiple layers of regulatory networks and their interactions has provided invaluable information for unraveling regulatory mechanisms and guiding metabolic engineering.

