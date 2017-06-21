Mammals have a 12-hour biological clock distinct from the 24-hour circadian rhythm, researchers find
Researchers revealed that, apart from 24-hour clocks, mammals and other organisms have autonomous 12-hour clocks that coordinate bodily functions such as blood pressure and body temperature. Not only can these 12-hour clocks be influenced by external factors, but disturbing them has also been linked to human disease.
