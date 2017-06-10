Male desert tortoises dona t mate aft...

Male desert tortoises dona t mate after being relocated and scientists want to know why

5 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Pity the relocated male desert tortoises. Once they are airlifted or driven to new homes in the Mojave Desert, they fail to mate and produce offspring, a study has found.

